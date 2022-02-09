  • Menu
Hyderabad: Lorry mows down techie in Nagole


Hyderabad: Lorry mows down techie in Nagole

Hyderabad: In a hit and run case, a software engineer died after being hit by a lorry here at Nagole in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Vinay Reddy (24).

According to the police, the lorry driver fled the spot after his vehicle rammed into a bike in near Patel Nagar in Nagole. Meanwhile, Vinay Reddy who fell off the bike, suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy. A case has been registered by the police. They also seized the vehicle that was left behind by the driver.

