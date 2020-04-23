Hyderabad: Low-key celebrations to mark 20th Formation Day of TRS

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi has decided to celebrate the party's 20th formation day without much fanfare and restrict the party cadre in doing social service without breaking the lockdown rules and maintaining social distancing.

The party leadership has asked the party leaders to involve in social work by taking up distribution of masks to the people in their neighborhood.

The party celebrates the Formation Day on April 27 either with a plenary or with a huge public meeting. With the coronavirus spreading and lockdown situation in the state the party cancelled the plenary this year, said a senior leader in the party.

TRS leader and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh said that the party wanted to celebrate the festival in a big way as this was the 20th year of formation of the party. However, because of the coronavirus the party decided to celebrate it without much fanfare.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter account, the TRS MP gave call to the party leaders to adhere to lockdown guidelines. "On a normal course, it's a Festival Day for all us on every 27th April, as it's the Foundation Day of TRS Party, This time it's different all together. We are in a situation like never before, Deadly Pandemic COVID is hampering our celebrations of 20th anniversary on a large scale," said Santosh Kumar.

However, the MP cautioned the enthusiastic cadre, "I urge all my compatriots to sport a mask and distribute as many as possible in your areas, very strictly not in groups. Let's take this up on War-Footing. No one shall go without mask from now.

You can share photos with Mask. Let's do it in our way to fight the Monster Face Mask- an imperative tool to muffle this torment. A study says, with everyone Mask-on in our society, there is mere only 1.5 per cent chances of spreading the virus. Be it on your face until we destroy COVID19 entirely," said J Santosh Kumar.