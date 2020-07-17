Hyderabad: Major drive to end traffic hassles on axial roads

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Town planning wing along with Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) identified missing links/ slip roads of 126.2 km which are linking developed corridors. Around 44.7 km of 37 missing link roads with an estimated cost of Rs 313.65 crore is underway under Phase-I, of which four works have been completed. Nineteen works are under progress and land acquisition process is on for the remaining 14 works.



The concept is a brainchild of Minister for MA&UD K T Rama Rao. Once the missing links are constructed, the distance between the two spots would be reduced to less than half the present distance.

The locations were identified based on the amount of traffic in the area, present ease of connectivity and population density. From a macro planning perspective, it will provide critical radial connectivity for the city and reduce the pressure on the axial East-West zones roads, which are routinely clogged. The concept is small investment for large benefits.

What is a missing link?

The government constituted a special purpose vehicle named HRDCL for preparation of comprehensive plan for development of model road corridors for all the major roads in GHMC limits and adjoining ULBs to have minimum maintenance and trouble free roads in Hyderabad area with an intension to transform Hyderabad as Global City.

Power Corridors

Sl. No. Name of corridor Length(km) 1 Miyapur-Jeedimetla 9.6 2 Jeedimetla-Radhika, ECIL 14.8 3 Kushaiguda-BL Nagar 6.5 4 Neknampur Road-Shaikpet Dargah 2.7 5 Nizampet X Road_Hafeezpet 4.6 6 khajaguda-Alkapur 3.8 7 HCU Depot-Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur 3.4 8 Sun City, Chevella Road- Chintalmet 3.2 Total 48.6

Railway Safety Works for FY21





Sl. No. Location of ROB/ RUB Proposal Amount of estimate in Rs Crore 1 Malakpet 1V of 11.0m × 4.458m RUB RCC Box 18.14 2 Ranigunj 1V of 5.75m × 4.75m on RUB LHS and 1V of 7.25m × 5.77m 16.44 on RHS 3 Fathenagar 3 Lane ROB parallel to 45.04 ROB existing ROB 4 NFC 3 Lane ROB parallel to Rs. 32.02 Crs ROB existing ROB 5 Bollarum 6 Lane ROB in lieu of ROB LC. No. 250 under cost sharing basis 57.33 Total 169.01



