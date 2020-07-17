X
Hyderabad:

Hyderabad: Major drive to end traffic hassles on axial roads

Highlights

  • GHMC and HRDCL take up missing link roads covering a stretch of 126 km
  • Concept is the brainchild of Minister for MA&UD KTR. Once links are made, distance between two spots would be cut to less than half the present distance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Town planning wing along with Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) identified missing links/ slip roads of 126.2 km which are linking developed corridors. Around 44.7 km of 37 missing link roads with an estimated cost of Rs 313.65 crore is underway under Phase-I, of which four works have been completed. Nineteen works are under progress and land acquisition process is on for the remaining 14 works.

The concept is a brainchild of Minister for MA&UD K T Rama Rao. Once the missing links are constructed, the distance between the two spots would be reduced to less than half the present distance.

The locations were identified based on the amount of traffic in the area, present ease of connectivity and population density. From a macro planning perspective, it will provide critical radial connectivity for the city and reduce the pressure on the axial East-West zones roads, which are routinely clogged. The concept is small investment for large benefits.

What is a missing link?

Once the missing links are constructed, the distance between the two spots will be reduced to less than half the present distance.

The government constituted a special purpose vehicle named HRDCL for preparation of comprehensive plan for development of model road corridors for all the major roads in GHMC limits and adjoining ULBs to have minimum maintenance and trouble free roads in Hyderabad area with an intension to transform Hyderabad as Global City.

Power Corridors

Sl. No.

Name of corridor

Length(km)

1

Miyapur-Jeedimetla

9.6

2

Jeedimetla-Radhika, ECIL

14.8

3

Kushaiguda-BL Nagar

6.5

4

Neknampur Road-Shaikpet Dargah

2.7

5

Nizampet X Road_Hafeezpet

4.6

6

khajaguda-Alkapur

3.8

7

HCU Depot-Raghavendra Colony, Kondapur

3.4

8

Sun City, Chevella Road- Chintalmet

3.2

Total

48.6

Railway Safety Works for FY21


Sl. No.

Location of ROB/ RUB

Proposal

Amount of estimate in Rs Crore

1

Malakpet

1V of 11.0m × 4.458m

RUB

RCC Box

18.14

2

Ranigunj

1V of 5.75m × 4.75m on

RUB

LHS and

1V of 7.25m × 5.77m

16.44

on RHS

3

Fathenagar

3 Lane ROB parallel to 45.04

ROB

existing ROB

4

NFC

3 Lane ROB parallel to

Rs. 32.02 Crs

ROB

existing ROB

5

Bollarum

6 Lane ROB in lieu of

ROB

LC. No. 250 under cost

sharing basis

57.33

Total

169.01


