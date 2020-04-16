Hyderabad: Malabar group donates 1 crore to CMRF
Highlights
Hyderabad: Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed has donated Rs 1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the fight against nov...
Hyderabad: Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed has donated Rs 1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.
The company's regional head Siraj PK handed over the cheque for Rs 1 crore to Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao in presence of Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday. Under the corporate social responsibility initiative Malabar Gold & Diamonds also started providing essential grocery kits to needy people across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story