Hyderabad: Malabar group donates 1 crore to CMRF

Hyderabad: Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed has donated Rs 1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company's regional head Siraj PK handed over the cheque for Rs 1 crore to Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao in presence of Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday. Under the corporate social responsibility initiative Malabar Gold & Diamonds also started providing essential grocery kits to needy people across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.