Hyderabad: Man attacks landlord with sickle for asking rent

An auto-driver attacked his landlord in Hyderabad with a sickle for asking rent. The incident occurred on July 11 but came to light on Monday with the arrest of the accused.

Nishchel alias Karthik (24), a resident of BN Reddy colony in Kushaiguda is running an auto to earn his living. Due to the financial issues, the auto-driver failed to pay the rent and kept it at pending for eight months. His condition further worsened due to the crisis.

Meanwhile, the landlord's son Sailu Goud visited the auto-driver home and asked for rent. Karthik explained his financial situation and said that he is unable to pay the rent. Later, the two had a heated argument and in a fit of rage, Karthik attacked Sailu Goud chopping off his fingers. Sailu Goud's family members shifted him to a hospital.

Based on the complaint of Sailu Goud's parents, the police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the accused who went absconding. However, the accused was caught by the police and produced him in the Malkajgiri court. He was sent to judicial remand.