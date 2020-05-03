Hyderabad man develops disinfectant tunnel to avoid being contracted by COVID-19 virus

Hyderabad: When most people are uneasy, spending their time stuck as they are at homes since lockdown which has just been extended, a few find this as an opportune to hone their skills and unleash their creative talent in helping people cope up with the scenario.

One such case is of 49-year old Mohammed Ifteqar Ahmed who worked on four different projects concurrently to develop prototypes that can help people get disinfected and thus avoid being contracted by COVID-19 virus.

A non-engineer and resident of Moghalpura near Charminar, Ahmed came up with a 6.5 foot full body disinfectant tunnel, a UV light multipurpose stand, a chamber and box.

Elaborating on his achievement, he said that UV (C) germicidal multipurpose disinfectant chamber can be used to disinfect things such as clothes, bags and even essential items.

UV light stand can be used to disinfect human body and also the room. A disinfectant box can be used as a counter box in shops, malls etc.

"I designed the disinfectant tunnel for using it for masjid near my house in Moghalpura. But since it is lockdown and mosques closed, I decided to use this tunnel in my house," he added.

Speaking to The Hans India Ahmed said that for disinfectant tunnel he used a water tank, flush tank, motor, battery, iron frame with fibre sheet etc. He made use of Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) which protects against viruses and bacteria.

He said that these gadgets are not only meant for battling the spread of COVID-19, but also can be used in normal days for averting any possibility of falling prey to communicable diseases. He said would be taking his prototypes to certification agencies concerned for getting approval.

"As of now I am using these for personal use. Once they are approved I shall come up with more such projects," added Ahmed.

Ahmed was a Commerce student but he remained passionate about designing electrical appliances.

The tunnel was made in just 4 days with the help of his two friends, who work as electrician and welder. "Since our country is facing the pandemic and lockdown, I transformed the idea into a reality to help people get rid of harmful viruses and bacteria," he said.