Hyderabad: Man held for murder attempt on woman
Developing grudge over a woman for complaining against him to the police, a man attempted to kill the woman here at Hayathnagar. The police arrested him on Thursday.
Getting into details, the woman, a resident of lecturers' colony lost her husband five years ago. She later befriended the accused Babu Goud (59). Two months ago, the woman lodged a complaint against him for following her and he was jailed. However, he later released on anticipatory bail and went to the woman's home on December 18 and attacked her with a sickle.
She was admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. After recording the woman's statement at the hospital on Thursday, the LB Nagar police arrested Babu Goud.
20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT