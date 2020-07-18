Hyderabad: Man rapes law student, arrested

Hyderabad: The Saroor Nagar police on Friday arrested one Baid Subhash for raping a final year LLB student.

According to police, the accused person got acquainted with the victim when she was applying for scholarship and helped her in getting the scholarship by doing the required formalities. However, on the pretext of offering her lunch, the accused took the victim to a restaurant and mixed drugs in her food due to which she fell unconscious and taking the advantage of the situation, he raped her.

Later, the accused also clicked her photos and threatened her to leak the pictures.As the girl was afraid she cooperated with the accusedand he also promised to marry the victim. But, the accused did not marry her and later revealed that he was already married. The victim then filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, investigation began and the accused was arrested under section 376 (2) (n) (j), 417, 493, 323, 506, 384, 354-D, 354-C of IPC and 66-e of IT act. Further, it was also revealed that the accused was involved in such offences earlier too and was out on bail, said the police.