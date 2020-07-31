Hyderabad man stabs friend ahead of friendship day

While the entire world is celebrating international friendship day, a much-awaited occasion to celebrate the relationship between friends, a youngster from Hyderabad stabbed his friend multiple times over some issues.

It is learned that the accused Shoukath, a resident of Ghouse Nagar developed a grudge against his friend Mohammed over some issues and decided to get rid of him. Shoukath attacked Mohammad with a sharp weapon multiple times here at Chandrayangutta on Friday. According to the police, the duo was addicted to alcohol and have had frequent arguments for the last couple of days.

Even on Friday, the two friends had a heated argument and Shoukath stabbed his friend in a fit of rage. Mohammed who suffered serious injuries was shifted to Osmania General Hospital. His condition is said to be stable. Chandrayangutta inspector Rudra Bhaskar registered a case and arrested the accused.

In January 2020, a 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend during a drunken brawl at Kulsumpura in Hyderabad. The accused identified as Karthik broke a liquor bottle and stabbed Sachin multiple times who was dead on the spot. Sachin was a cattle trader from New Patel Nagar in Jiyaguda.