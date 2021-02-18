Hyderabad: MANUU skill workshop on Feb 22-26

Gachibowli: The office of Dean Student's Welfare (DSW), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the Quran Foundation, Hyderabad is organizing a week-long online workshop for MANUU students on "Employbility Skills" from February 22 to 26. All sessions will be held online on IMC Youtube channel from 3pm to 5pm.

Prof Alim Ashraf, DSW said that Abdul Raheem, Mohammad Samiuddin, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Mouzam and Wasim Javid are going to be the resource persons.

Prof Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Jameel Ahmed, Dr JarrarAhamad, Ismat Fathima and Dr K M Ziyauddin will host different sessions of the workshop.