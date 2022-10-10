Hyderabad: Massive religious meet held on Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed disappointment over shutting of fuel stations early by 11 pm on Saturday night, when Muslims celebrated Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

Addressing a massive public meeting Jalsa-e-Rahmatul Lil Aalameen at Darussalam, he said "I did not understand why only during festive occasion 'Milad un Nabi', fuel stations are closed early and why not during other festivals. I will not complain, when fuel stations are closed on all festivals. By closing fuel stations on this occasion, what message are you delivering to the citizens of Hyderabad?" he asked. He said, "Is it that the police want to convey they have a problem with this festival?" the MP stated.

On Saturday night fuel stations in the city were shut before 11 pm which led to chaos and protests. In various areas people protested the closure early. It is said that before 11 pm police patrolling vehicles asked petrol pumps to shut down.

Later, Asaduddin appealed to youngsters to avoid night-outs. Referring to Islamic teachings, he said, Prophet Mohammed asked his followers to avoid unnecessary traditions and also appealed to gathering to avoid intoxication, naming a few drugs.

On Sunday, a public meeting was organized at Numaish ground, Nampally, by the Tameer-e-Millat which was largely attended. A religious meeting was also held at Khilwat ground, near Charminar. Religious sermons were conducted at all important mosques by religious scholars who gave discourses on the life of Prophet and his teachings.

Several religious and social organisations donated fruits and milk to patients at Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, Osmania General Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital and other hospitals in the city.

On the occasion, a blood donation camp was organised at the State Central Library (Asafia library) at Afzalgunj by Imam and khateeb of the Shahi Masjid at Public Gardens, Ahsan Bin Mohammed Al Hamumi. Over 600 donated blood at the camp. Blood donation camps were also conducted at Charminar and Mallepally by different organisations. They were organised to remind youth about Prophet teachings of equality, empathy, and love for one another other.

A unique Seerah Expo was conducted in Saidabad by Jamaat-e-Islami Hind. Various events from the life of Prophet were exhibited through attractive and informative posters. Short documentaries on Seerah were shown along with stage performances by school children. There was a book exhibition, displaying a variety of books on Seerah. Maulana Hamed Mohammed Khan, JIH Telangana president, MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Syed Abdul Qader Naser, president JIH Malakpet, were present.

On the eve of Milad un Nabi, All-India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam committee presented Rahmate Alam Peace Award-2022 to senior Journalist and Buddhavanam project special officer Mallepally Laxmaiah at Khaja Mansion, Banjara Hills, on Sunday.

Advocate M A Mujeeb, President, All-India Bazm-e-Rahmate Alam, religious leaders Maulana Syed Sadath Peer Baghdadi, Syed Mateen Ali Shah Quadri were present.