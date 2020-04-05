Hyderabad: MAUD to continue food distribution

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department would continue its programme of providing food twice a day for the poor, migrant labours in eleven municipal corporations in the State.

The MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to provide food twice a day for poor, migrant labours in municipal corporations under Annapurna Scheme.

According to the officials, every day food was being provided to about 26,526 workers and poor during morning and evening time in corporations.

The number of persons to whom the food is being served include Nizampet (2,000), Bandlaguda Jageer (800), Boduppal (800), Peerzadiguda (1,800), Meerpet (360), Badgaonpet (600), Jawahar Nagar (1,200), Nizamabad (766), Warangal (3,870), Karimnagar (1,000) and Khammam (13,330).