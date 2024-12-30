Hyderabad Metro Services Extended Till Midnight on December 31

In a special announcement for the celebrations marking the arrival of the New Year, Hyderabad Metro Rail services will be extended until midnight tomorrow, December 31. The last train will depart from the station at 12:30 AM, reaching its final destination by 1:15 AM, providing a convenient transport option for revelers celebrating into the new year.

The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro, N.V.S. Reddy, confirmed the extension of services, ensuring that passengers can travel comfortably even during the late hours. This move is expected to ease the commuting burden during the festive period, with a significant number of people likely to be out for the celebrations.

The extended metro services will offer an added convenience to those attending parties, concerts, and other New Year’s Eve events, ensuring a smooth journey back home after the festivities. With this decision, Hyderabad Metro aims to support the city's celebration while maintaining safety and convenience for the public.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the extended services to enjoy a hassle-free New Year's Eve celebration.