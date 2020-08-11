Hyderabad: Minister Eatala Rajender assures all help to deceased govt doctor's family

Hyderabad: Deceased government doctor Naresh Kumar's family called on Health Minister Eatala Rajender in Hyderabad on Tuesday.



The Minister assured the affected family of all help and promised that the insurance amount (Rs 50 lakh for the deceased corona warriors) from the government will be quickly disbursed to them.

The Health Minister said that he would try to discuss with the Chief Minister the issue of financial assistance to the doctor's family and government job to the wife of Naresh Kumar, the Deputy DMHO of Bhadradri-Kothagudam district who died recently after being infected with coronavirus.