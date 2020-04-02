Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav reviews Coronavirus preventive measures

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held tele conference with MLAs, MLCs, corporators and officials of GHMC and Revenue departments from his office here on Wednesday. He said state government has been taking steps to prevent spread of coronavirus.

"Sodium hypo chloride is being sprayed in all areas. Orders will be sent to officials concerned to conduct special drive at places where spraying is yet to be done. Corporators should reach out to people in their respective divisions and know their problems.

An eye should be kept on the prices of essential commodities," he added. The minister lauded Muncipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao for inspecting cleanliness works and Health Minister Eatala Rajendar for inspecting isolation wards on a regular basis.

