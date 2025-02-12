  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Miyapur Teen Commits Suicide After Parents' Phone Warning

Hyderabad: Miyapur Teen Commits Suicide After Parents Phone Warning
x
Highlights

A 17-year-old boy from Miyapur, Shaurya Singh, tragically died by suicide after being reprimanded by his parents for excessive mobile phone use. Authorities are investigating the incident.

A 17-year-old boy from Miyapur, Shaurya Singh, tragically died by suicide on Tuesday night after his parents reprimanded him for excessive mobile phone use.

The Class X student had been scolded previously for not focusing on his studies.

Upset by a recent warning from his mother, Shaurya hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom. The police are currently investigating the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick