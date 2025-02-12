Live
Hyderabad: Miyapur Teen Commits Suicide After Parents' Phone Warning
A 17-year-old boy from Miyapur, Shaurya Singh, tragically died by suicide on Tuesday night after his parents reprimanded him for excessive mobile phone use.
The Class X student had been scolded previously for not focusing on his studies.
Upset by a recent warning from his mother, Shaurya hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom. The police are currently investigating the case.
