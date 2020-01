Hyderabad: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy lays foundation for development work

Mansoorabad: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Koppula Vittal Reddy laid foundation to the development work in the division on Friday.

He conducted puja for CC road works at phase-II in Vijaya Nagar Colony, Nagarjuna Colony phase-II and Kolan Sivareddy Colony areas. Gravel road works at Pragathi Nagar Colony and UGD works at Kolan Sivareddy Colony were also started.