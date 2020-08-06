Hyderabad: MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy demands stringent action against those who threatened Prof Nageswar

Hyderabad: MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy asked the State government to take stringent action against the anonymous people who are giving death threats over phone to former MLC Prof Nageswar.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that some unidentified persons have made anonymous calls to Prof Nageswar and threatened to kill him on July 25. Immediately, the former Osmania Univerity professor had lodged an online complaint with the police. However, even after a lapse of 13 days, there is no action forthcoming from the police, Narsi Reddy said.

He expressed concern over the lack of seriousness on the part of the police towards a former MLC. He demanded immediate intervention by the State Home Minister to ensure the miscreants who delivered death threats to the ex-MLC are brought to book.

He asked the State government to act tough against such activities to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents.