Hyderabad: NALSAR to host 2-day international meet

Hyderabad: City is to host an international conference to debate a wide range of legal and policy issues like commercial use of drones, airport infrastructure, airline economic sustainability, commercialisation of space activities, space tourism, space traffic management, urban mobility and women in transport for two days in the first week of February.

Giving details of the conference, NALSAR University of Law, Registrar, Prof V Balakista Reddy said that the Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws (CADL) of the NALSAR University will be organising the two-day conference.

It is an international legal and policy conference on "The Future of Transport–Opportunities and Challenges in Aviation and Space Industry" on February 2-3, 2020.