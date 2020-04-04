Hyderabad: Netizens thumbs up for PM Narendra Modi's Diya Jalao call

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people across the country to hold candles, lamps and mobile flashlights at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday as a symbol of solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus. Soon after listening to the video message, people in the city exchanged messages of willingness and abuses on social media. The response was mixed.



S Neelam, a beautician by profession, said, "Lighting a diya has significance. Citizens have to be as enthusiastic and participate in this as they did by clapping their hands."

Shivam Sharma, manager at ABM India Pvt Ltd, said, "We should use this as an opportunity to switch off all the lights and show a mirror to Covid-19 that we are fighting against you." Bhanu Begum, a house maid, said, "After the COVID-19, the most effected are we the lower income people. Our family will participate in this and support our Prime Minister in this battle against COVID-19."

N Shrabani, a teacher in Dhatrak Public School, Jeedimetla, said, "We the citizens of India should follow it and may be there would be a scientific reason in lighting the lamp."

W Shradha, a student of aviation management, said, "Our family is going to participate. There is some positivity and from that itself we can say that we are all together to fight against COVID-19. We are thankful and grateful to him." M Sanjana Rao, an IT employee, said, "Last time when Modiji announced Janata Curfew and asked all to appreciate the efforts of doctors and all units fighting against Corona by clapping hands and plates, many people were seen coming out of their houses risking their lives. I appeal to everyone not to repeat the same this time. People can stay indoors and do the same."