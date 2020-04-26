Hyderabad: NGO comes to help transgenders

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the marginalised transgender community in the city is facing difficulty to meet basic needs, as a large fraction of the community is dependent on beggary for sustenance.

The lockdown situation has resulted in literally no earnings for almost all of them as streets are deserted and shops are shut.

When their survival is in much danger, a city-based NGO Trans Equality Society has come forward to help the community to survive the lockdown plight.

It is providing grocery kits to the needy ones across city and on the city outskirts, too. R Jasmine, founder of the NGO, says, "A majority of people rely on daily earnings. We wanted to give something back to the community."

So far Jasmine and her volunteers have helped around 500 beneficiaries with groceries sufficient up to 15 days. "The government for the first time has come forward to help the community and assured to provide help to us whenever it is needed," adds Jasmine.

The food kits from are collected from the donors and are further distributed across the city. The NGO collects food kits with the help of Rachana Mudraboyina, a transgender rights activist.

"The transgender people don't hold any ID proofs due to which they are unable to avail of government schemes. Hence, a majority of them are left unattended.

There are around 2,000 such individuals residing in the city and we are trying to reach out to each one of them during this time of crisis," said Rachana Mudraboyina.

The NGO receives two to three calls a week with donations for as many as 50 people at a time. As the Trans Equality Society has a place to store the essentials and hand out them to the needy.