Hyderabad: NGO extends helping hand to rain-hit people

Hyderabad: Lending a helping hand to the most effected people in the low-lying areas of Telangana due to heavy downpour, a city-based NGO 'Feed the Needy' has initiated flood relief activities that includes constructing a temporary shed and providing essentials. Sai Teja, a volunteer of the NGO said, "The recent heavy downpour across Telangana has made peoples' lives miserable as many lost their valuable things.

People houses specially near Godavari River got inundated. Hence, to help the people to lead a safer life during the monsoons, our NGO has been providing food, water bottles, medicines and other essential items under a campaign called Food Relief Campaign. We provide these essentials to the people residing in the catchment of Godavari and city outskirts."

"Our NGO has been distributing essential food supplies including rice, wheat flour, pulses, cooking oil, salt, red chili powder, turmeric, onion and many more, which can sustain for 15 to 20 days at least. In view of the risk of water-borne diseases spreading in the aftermath of the floods, we are also distributing medicines, masks, sanitisers, mosquito nets and digital thermometers.

With the help of the local municipality, we are tracing the flood-affected areas and our volunteers are leaving no stone unturned to rescue the villagers who are severely affected by breaches in areas located in the vicinity of the river and are shifted to a safer zone," added Teja.

We are also building temporary houses with help of the tarpaulin sheet and other materials for the ones who lost their houses during inundation.

In this mission various like-minded people are helping us financially and interested people can contact us on 7995404040, said another member of the NGO.