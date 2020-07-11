Hyderabad: No breath of fresh air­ in Gagan Pahad

Hyderabad: Leave alone basic amenities, the residents of Gagan Pahad on National Highway 44 are even deprived of clean air due to rampant pollution of air, land and water by the industries located around their habitation. Finding no hope of early solution to their problems, the residents of the area took up on themselves repairing works of the only approach road to their area.



"Even though the area is standing just a stone's throw away from Shamshabad International Airport, it lacks basic amenities like proper roads and drinking water supply. "The only approach road to our area is filled with potholes all the way deep into our colonies," informed Mohammed Tajamul Hussain, president of Dream Monarch Welfare Association, Gagan Pahad, Hyderabad.

"Realising that nothing is being changed on the ground even after several promises and spins by the officials, we have taken up repair works ourselves and started dumping debris in the potholes on the roada," bemoaned Tajamul.

"Besides lack of basic amenities, the polluted air always overpowered the ambient temperature of the area adding more to our woes. Thick smoke frothing out from the nearby industries makes it difficult for us to breathe properly. One can easily smell the foul odor present perpetually in the air over the Gagan Pahad," complains Shamshad Ahmed, another resident of the area.

"People can witness the grave violation of right to breathe fresh air by visiting the area. The officials are fully aware of the situation but are mum over the issue as usual," he asserted. "Colony people brought the issues to my notice recently and I have assured them of solving their issues for sure. I will visit the area along with Water Board officials this week. More so, will take up approach road issue with the officials concerned soon," said T.Srinivas Reddy, corporator Mailardevpalli.

As far as the air pollution is concerned, he said, "No doubt that oil and biscuit companies around here are causing air pollution, which is taking a toll on the health of residents of Gagan Pahad. I will surely raise this issue with the Pollution Control Board (PCB) soon and seek early resolution of the matter."