Hyderabad: No insurance benefits for Corona treatment on govt rates

Hyderabad: The Health department had issued a press note on its earlier GOs 248 and 281 pertaining to Covid treatment in corporate and private hospitals in the State. It said that the first GO (248) issued on June 15 fixed a ceiling on treatment rates for patients admitted in the general ward, in ICU ward and in ICU ward with ventilator support.

Subsequently, the department issued GO 281 in which it was stated that the ceiling treatment charges are not applicable for patients availing health insurance or corporate policies.

Quoting the government's first GO, some insurance firms sanctioned insurance amounts only as per the ceiling rates fixed for treatment much to the shock of hospitals and policy holders.

In this backdrop, the department issued a second GO stating that ceiling rates are not applicable to treatment availed under insurance policies. This would mean that the insurance companies have to release the insurance amount based on the treatment costs fixed by the private hospitals.