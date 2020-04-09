Hyderabad: No new case in Warangal city, one in Bhupalpally

Warangal/Bhupalpally: After witnessing 23 positive cases in the city, the Warangal Urban district administration appears to be in total control in containing the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). Incidentally, all those tested positives had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

All of them are undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

On the other hand, the 229 primary contacts of these persons are in the quarantine homes. According to DM&HO Dr K Lalitha Devi, 70 of the 112 samples collected are found to be negative. "We are waiting for the test results of the other samples. The samples of remaining persons in the quarantine homes will be sent to lab soon," she said.

Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that 814 persons, who returned from other countries, completed 14 days of quarantine. "We have set up eight quarantine homes. As many as 362 secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients have been advised to home quarantine," he said.

He said that authorities have taken measures to ensure that there would be no movement of people in 15 areas marked as containment zones. The Collector said that the health teams have so far covered 1.69 lakh denizens during their door to door survey to identify coronavirus cases. "Spraying of disinfectant, sodium hypochlorite, is on with the help of sanitation workers, fire personnel and drones," the Collector said.

Meanwhile, daughter of a Covid-19 patient, who is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus. Bhupalpally DM&HO Dr Gopal Rao said that the 20-year-old has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

It's learnt that her father had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation. This is the second positive case from Bhupalpally district. Meanwhile, the district administration had marked a few localities as red zones.