Hyderabad: No positive coronavirus cases in TS

Hyderabad: Four persons who were admitted in an isolated ward in Fever hospital as a precautionary measure in view of growing coronavirus threat were discharged on Monday as their health condition was normal.

Telangana Health department officials sent a sample of one person with a mild cold and stuffy nose to NIV, Pune but the report came out negative to the novel Coronavirus (nCoV).

Among the four, three had a travel history to China a few weeks ago, while the fourth one was the wife of one of them. All of them contacted the Health officials after which they were told to get admitted in isolation ward for assessment by doctors.

Sample of only person with mild cold was sent while others were not sent as their condition had no related symptoms.

According to doctors, these four persons, all between 28 and 35 years of age, were advised to be alert and take good care of health over the next one-two weeks and immediately consult the department in case they get unwell.

It may be mentioned here that Fever hospital has so far sent samples of two city residents to NIV, Pune over the last few days and both of them had come negative.

Meanwhile, a three-member Central team arrived in Hyderabad to hold discussions with Telangana health department officials about the preparedness to deal with the deadly virus.

The team will also visit RGI airport to assess the preparedness and steps being taken here by the health teams According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 33,552 passengers travelling from China in 155 flights were screened so far.

4359 passengers in 18 flights from China were screened on Monday for the virus. No case has been found in the country so far, it said.