Hyderabad: 'Not all migrant labour got 12 kg rice, 500 help'

Hyderabad: Migrant labour from various states who are in Hyderabad are in a dilemma as the government initiative to extend 12 kgs rice and Rs 500 amount has not reached everyone. While some families were lucky enough to get this quota others, others despite waiting for hours in serpentine queues, had to return empty handed.



In this backdrop, majority of them, who are finding to make two ends meet are thinking of two options-to stay back if lockdown is lifted by May 9 or proceed to their native states incase lockdown is continued further. Construction workers from AP, Bihar, UP and Jharkhand etc. based in and around Gudimalkapur , NBT Nagar near Banjara Hills, Bhojagutta near Attapur, Karwan faced problems with regards to rice and money distribution by the administration.

Chinna, a construction worker, who stays with family in Langerhouz stated that he waited for two days in queue after which he was told by distributing staff to get a coupon from Golconda MRO office showing some identity proof. Vexed up he did not try further

Shanmukha Rao, a student from Gudimalkapur stated that those with ration cards were given rice at the local ration shop, but the rice and amount benefit announced for labour from other states was not co-ordinated properly. Of the 200-odd other state families that stay in few areas in Gudimalkapur only half of them got the rice and amount. Same problems were faced by some families who hail from AP and staying in Bhojagutta near Attapur. Construction workers from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram distrits live here and they also complain of not getting the 12 kg rice and Rs 500 amount announced for poor families from other states who were seriously affected with the lockdown.

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy stated that migrant labour were given rice and amount in two phases already. When told about some families missing out in most places in the state capital, he said revenue wing under each distrit collectorate took care of the distribution. He, however, said efforts were made to reach out to every deserving person who is in dire need of help.