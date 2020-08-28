Hyderabad: Novel Ganesha idol sends social message

Hyderabad: Keeping in view Coronavirus pandemic which is surging ahead, some techies in Old City have dedicated this year's Ganesh festivities to the Covid-19 warriors. Future Foundation Society, which works for social causes, sets up a Ganesh idol at Lal Darwaza in Old City with a different theme every year. This year the idol comprises forms of police, doctor and GHMC.

The NGO has been installing Ganesh pandals for the last 24 years. "For the last 11 years we have been making idols with different themes in eco-friendly manner. Last year we took up Chandrayaan-2 as the theme for a 25.ft idol to salute the efforts of ISRO scientists.

The year before we brought up Kerala floods as the theme, wherein the idol was made in Kathakali style structure. This year observing the pandemic, the team has come up with the idea of bringing to the fore the selfless service of Covid warriors who are working restless day and night, even placing their lives at risk, according to Sachin Chandan, president of Future Foundation Society.

This year, abiding by the regulations of government to contain the infection of Covid, they decided to reduce the idol heigh to just five feet. The eco-friendly idol made by Nagesh Murthy Kalakar from Kolkata. Ganesh is wearing the uniforms of doctor and police and holding a placard to urge people to wear face mask and use hand sanitiser.

The mouse too wears the uniform of GHMC sanitation staff, carrying hand sanitiser, while maintaining social distancing from Ganesh idol. Thus, the idol conveys a social message to the public to follow norms such as social distancing, using sanitiser, and wearing face mask, adds Sachin.