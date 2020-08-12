Hyderabad: Nurse ends life by injecting poison

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old nurse died after injecting herself with a poisonous drug here at hostel in Secunderabad. She was identified as Soundarya.

Soundarya, a native of Nalgonda district was working as a nurse at Yashoda hospital in Secunderabad. On Tuesday afternoon, she returned to her hostel after her duty and remained in the hostel till night.

With no response from Soundarya inside the room, others in the hostel alerted the staff who with the help of the security personnel broke the door and found her unconscious. The hostel staff informed the police who rushed to the place and found her dead.

The police recovered the injection and sealed the room temporarily for investigation. The clues team gathered the informed and seized her belongings. The police alerted her family members and shifted her body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for post-mortem.

The police are looking into her call data to learn the cause of her suicide. An investigation is underway.