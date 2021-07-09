Hyderabad: Nurses detained for protesting at Gandhi Bhavan

Tension mounted at Gandhi Bhavan with the arrest of the outsourcing nurses who staged a protest demanding the government to take them back to duties.

The nurse turned up at Gandhi Bhavan to meet the new TPCC chief Revanth Reddy from where they tried to take out a rally to the DME office in Koti.

A clash erupted between the nurses and police. The protest intensified with the state women congress expressing solidarity to the protest. Telangana Women Congress president Sunitha Rao also demanded the government to take the nurse back to duties and pay the wages.

"It is not the right way to treat the nurses who rendered their services during the COVID pandemic," she said.

Around 20 nurses were arrested by the police and sent them to Narayanaguda police station.