Hyderabad: Officials study state of civic works in Malakpet

Malakpet: Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi, who represents the Old Malakpet division Corporator Juweria Fatima, along with GHMC officials, held paidaldaura in Wahed Nagar under Old Malakpet division.

During paidaldaura, they visited Wahed Nagar, Old Malakpet and its surrounding areas. They interacted with the locals and enquired about their problems.

The residents requested him for the completion of SW drain works near Masjid-e-Saad. Locals shared their grievances and explained him that due to this on-going works the devotees were facing inconvenience on their way to perform prayers at the said mosque. He assured the locals that problems would be resolved and make them aware of the civic works, for which they were facing inconvenience.

Later, they inspected the works of SW drain 900 Dia pipeline and instructed the concerned officer to complete the works as early as possible.

