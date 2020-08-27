Hyderabad: Only fourth unit reported huge asset damage in fire mishap says D Prabhakar Rao

Hyderabad: TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao has said that the property loss in the fire mishap at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Project was still under assessment and the preliminary investigation revealed that huge asset damage was reported in the fourth unit of the project.

All the other units have been reported small damages and a panel was disfigured in the sixth unit only, the official said rubbished some reports which claimed a colossal property loss to the tune of thousands of crores due to fire accident in the project . He is confident of resuming power generation shortly.

The Genco CMD along with four member departmental enquiry committee visited the project site and enquired the measures being taken to restore normalcy in power generation. He also examined the functioning of equipment mainly Service Bay, Generators, Control Panels, Transformers, Indoor Gas Sub Station and main Control Rooms.

At a meeting with project officials, Rao said that required safety measures will be taken to prevent such fire mishaps in the future. He exhorted the officials to rededicate themselves and work hard once the power generation is resumed.