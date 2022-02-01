Hyderabad: Osmania University to start offline classes from today

The Osmania University administration has clarified that all the courses will have offline classes from today.

According to the government instructions, offline classes will start for all the courses in all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University from February 1, 2022, OU clarified in another press release.

Earlier on Monday, the University authorities said that its courses will be held in online mode. "In view of the COVID-19 situation in the city, OU will continue to take classes in online mode till February 12 for all the current semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses," a press release from OU said.

The OU decided to take online classes taken at a meeting with the Principals of the University campus and constituent colleges, and other administrative officers of the University, on Monday. "The teaching staff including those engaged on contractual and part-time basis will have to attend college duties from January 31. They will take online classes from the college from February 1 onwards. All the staff have been instructed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and take necessary precautions to curb the spread of infection," the OU press release added.

However, the OU authorities revised its decision and said offline classes will begin from today as per govenrment orders.