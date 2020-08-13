Hyderabad: Over 10,000 public toilets to be launched tomorrow

Hyderabad: Around 10,500 public toilets will be launched on Independence Day (August 15) in Telangana, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed the Union Government.



Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra held a video conference on Thursday with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States officials and reviewed the progress achieved in Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrut, Smart City Projects, PMAY (U), Street Vendors, implementation of RERA and day NULM centres.

Speaking on the occasion, the Telangana Chief Secretary said that 10,500 public toilets are being built in the State and will be launched on 15th August. While the idea is to have one seat for every 1000 population, it was ensured that 50 percent are reserved for women. He apprised that Faecal Sludge Sewage Treatment Plant model is being developed in the State which will help address the health and sanitation issues. Further, the official stated that 400 mobile toilets will be launched on October 2 in the State. The state has floated RFP for Bio Mining Projects in 132 towns which will be operational in a couple of months.

Referring to the issue of enrolment of street vendors, Somesh stated that the State government has targetted enrolling five lakh street vendors by involving local public representatives and constituting ward level teams.