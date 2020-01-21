Hyderabad: Passengers from Hong Kong to be screened for new virus at RGIA

Hyderabad: Screening of air passengers (coming from China) for Coronavirus, being done in cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata for the last two days, will begin from Tuesday-Wednesday midnight (at 12.45 am) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The Union Health Ministry took this decision after which necessary arrangements have been taken at the Shamshabad airport.

With the incidence of Coronavirus cases jumping up in the last two-three days and also spreading to other China cities and claiming three lives already, flights from Hong Kong will also be put on the radar henceforth.

There are flights connecting Hyderabad and Hong Kong, two and fro, and therefore passengers coming from Hong Kong would also be screened for the new virus.

Apart from Hyderabad, two other cities that have been added to the screening list are Bengaluru and Cochin.

While there are direct flights between Hyderabad and Hong Kong, some airlines operate between Hyderabad and Hong Kong via Bengaluru and New Delhi.

As of now, the screening would be done for direct flights between the two cities. A Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong will reach Hyderabad airport on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and it would be the first flight to be screened in Hyderabad airport.

The screening would be done by doctors and medical staff that will be deputed by the Health ministry to scan the passengers for any related symptoms.

It may be noted that the initial screening of passengers will be done by Chinese authorities before each passenger boards the flight to India and any other country.

The number of people infected with Coronavirus in China tripled over the weekend, with the outbreak spreading from Wuhan to other major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzen.

According to foreign media, authorities in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with 11 million population where the virus was detected towards the end of December, stated that 136 new cases had been confirmed over the weekend, with a third person dying of the virus.

Four cases have been confirmed abroad - two in Thailand, one each in Japan and South Korea. Airports in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Japanese capital Tokyo have started screening the air passengers from China.

US authorities have also announced similar measures at three major airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.