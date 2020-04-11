Hyderabad: People asked to pay property taxes online

Hyderabad: In view of the most urgent need to maintain social distancing by the people, the only weapon against the Covid scourge raging across the globe, the State government has permitted people to pay property taxes through online only until further orders are issued.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has instructed all municipal commissioners to make necessary arrangements for the payment of property tax by locals online.

The officials were asked to discourage people from visiting the offices and address their grievances regarding payment of property taxes only online.

It may be recalled that the government already extended three months more time for payment of property taxes without fine following enforcement of total lockdown.