Hyderabad: Phd admissions at UoH

Hyderabad : The University of Hyderabad (UoH) ranked 10th among universities and 19th under overall category in the NIRF rankings 2022, has announced admission to Ph.D. programmes through an All-India entrance examination and eligible NET JRF candidates. Candidates are required to apply online through the University website: http://acad.uohyd.ac.in. Online Application starts on May 1 and last date for submitting the Online Application is May 25. Downloading of Hall Tickets is June 10 onwards. Dates of Entrance Examinations are June 17 and 18. For further details including courses offered, eligibility criteria, prescribed fee, reservation policy and the Prospectus 2023-24. Refer to http://acad.uohyd.ac.in or http://www.uohyd.ac.in.