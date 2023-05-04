Hyderabad: Pheezee, a physiotherapy device, getsUS Food and Drug Administration nod

Hyderabad : Startoon Labs Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 Certified medical device R&D, Engineering and Manufacturing Company with a focus on Joint health received US FDA (The US Food and Drug Administration) (510 K Exempt) clearance for its revolutionary wearable device PHEEZEE.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad, Suresh Susurla, Founder & CEO said, Pheezee is a patented technology, capable of measuring the surface Electromyogram (sEMG) of bulk muscles and Range of motion (ROM) of primary joints simultaneously, to determine joint health, making it a one-of-a-kind product in the world with this capability. Pheezee is helpful in assessing joint health during physiotherapy post musculoskeletal, neurological, spinal cord injuries and neuro-ailments such as paralysis, hemiplegia, paraplegia, muscular dystrophy etc. It generates reports, for the first time in the field of physiotherapy, enabling patients to track their recovery. Pheezee, being an IOT-enabled device, enables telerehabilitation of the patients and allows them to continue doing physiotherapy sessions at home and still keep the referring surgeon updated about the progress.