Hyderabad: PJTSAU signs 3 MoUs to promote State farmers' interests

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three national and international institutions here on Tuesday. The MoUs were executed by the Registrar PJTSAU, Dr S Sudheer Kumar and Prof Rajeev Varshney, International Chair, Murdoch University, Australia, Mithun Chand, director, Kaverieeds, Secunderabad, and P Laxminarayana, Managing Director, Ag. Bio Systems, Hyderabad,

in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao. Officers of PJTSAU, representatives of the three institutions were present. The first MoU between "Murdoch" and "PJTSAU" seeks collaboration to promote advancement of international understanding, dissemination of learning and strengthening of cultural ties.

The parties desired to have a generic MOU to create a foundation from which such collaboration may be developed. They are planning to initiate dual degree programmes. The M o U between PJTSAU and Kaveri Seeds desires to establish collaborative programmes to advance scientific knowledge, capacity building, and student exchange and to design and conduct collaborative research projects subject to approvals from the regulatory agencies to enable introduction of high-performing crops in Indian markets.

Through the MoU, Ag. Bio Systems and PJTSAU intend to support each other in facilities sharing, carrying out collaborative research in biological pest and disease management, PG and PhD research guidance and advisory and student exchange.

Ag Bio systems are pioneers in designing several novel products of biological origin in controlling dreadful crop pests. The major focus is to replace chemicals in pest and disease management, control fungal and bacterial diseases in high value and export crops. Speaking at the event, Dr Praveen Rao said through these partnerships students and faculty will benefit immensely for initiate collaborative research programmes for the larger interest of the State farmers.