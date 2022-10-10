Hyderabad: Plethora Of Potholes Break Bolarum'S Back

Amidst the continuing onslaught of monsoon, denizens of twin cities are struggling to negotiate the pothole, err crater-ridden roads, which have become a back-breaking for the motorists. Wherever you go, the situation is pretty bad.

Added to it is water-logging and sewage overflowing at some places, making it unbearable for the passers-by. Accidents happen every day, and fatalities or injuries suffered due to potholes continue to occur.

To move the city civic body to take note of the people's sufferings, The Hans India is presenting herewith area-wise state of the roads badly pummeled by rains. A picture is worth a thousand words, it is said. Let's wish the GHMC swings into action and sets about smoothening such stretches.

The road in front of two major gated communities – ARK Homes and VB City in Bolarum – is badly damaged due to regular heavy drain outflow. R&B officials say they are ready to take up the repair works once the Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) fixes the problem.

At least one resident of the area falls off his two-wheeler every day.