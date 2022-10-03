Hyderabad: Police carry out anti-terror raids, arrest four

Hyderabad: At least four persons from different parts of the city were picked up by the police for questioning on Sunday in connection with an alleged terror plot. The police seized four hand grenades, Rs 541,800 and a motorcycle from them. According to the police, on credible information, they arrested the alleged main suspect Abdul Zahed (39) of Malakpet, who was 'involved' in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad in the past, revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits, conspired to cause terror acts, including blasts and lone wolf attacks in the city to terrorise the public.

On Sunday Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand said "Zahed received a consignment of four hand grenades and was going to carry out sensational terror attacks in Hyderabad. On specific information, raids were conducted, and three persons were arrested at Malakpet."

Along with Zahed, the police arrested Mohd Sameeuddin, alias Abdul Sami (39) of Akberbagh, in Saidabad, and Maaz Hasan Farooq, alias Maaz (29), of Humayunagar, in Mehdipatnam, who were allegedly recruited by him. Anand said Zahed was previously involved in several terror-related cases in the city and was regularly in touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers.

"Three absconding persons, Farhatullah Ghouri, Siddique Bin Osman alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu, all natives of Hyderabad and wanted in several cases, are settled in Pakistan and working under the aegis of ISI. In the past, they recruited local youth and radicalised them and got executed terror attacks such as the blast near Sai Baba Temple, Dilsukhnagar, in 2002, bus blast at Ghatkopar in Mumbai and Task Force office blast at Begumpet in 2005. They attempted to cause blasts near Ganesh Temple, Secunderabad, in 2004," he said.

According to Anand, Zahed in his confession revealed that Ghouri, Hamzala and Majeed revived their contacts with him. They were motivated and financed to carry out attacks. "At the behest of Pakistan-based handlers Zahed recruited Samuddin and Maaz Hasan. During search operations four grenades were recovered from the trio. He was planning to hurl a grenade targeting public gatherings through his group members and causing terror and communal tension in the city," he said.

The three persons were produced in court and are being sent to judicial remand. Zahed had two hand grenades, Rs 3,91,800 and two mobile phones. Samiuddin had one hand grenade, Rs 1.5 lakh, a mobile phone, a bike. Hasan had a hand grenade and two mobile phones.