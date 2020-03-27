Hyderabad police stations sanitised regularly, hygiene top priority: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: With the ongoing scare of coronavirus the police department have upped the ante against the virus and started sanitising their police stations including the offices of DGP and Commissioners.



The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar, said that, each and every police station in the city is being sanitised regularly since the time the pandemic began.

He noted, "The incharges of each and every police station have been instructed to maintain the hygiene at any cost and they should sanitise their respective police stations daily. Apart from that, the persons visiting the police stations are instructed to wear masks and maintain social distance."

The Director General of Police (DGP), Mahender Reddy, tweeted that, in the wake of Covid-19 it is important that self restraining is the need of hour and apart from social distancing, self quarantine is also very important.

An official from the DGP office on condition of anonymity said that, the officers and other staff working in police department have been ordered to work from home on alternate days. Moreover, if anyone is coming to office, they should follow the protocol of maintaining hygiene as sanitisers have been placed at each and every block. He further noted, "There are strict orders from the higher officials that, the premises of each and every police station must be clean and it should be sanitised regularly. Also the higher-ups are conducting surprise checks in different police stations to monitor the situation."