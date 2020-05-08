Hyderabad police to release seized vehicles on Rs 500 fine

The city traffic police who booked the cases and seized the vehicles for violating the lockdown has decided to release the vehicles on paying Rs 500 fine. And the vehicles which have been issued challans for the first time will be booked under section 179 of IPC.

Meanwhile, the vehicles which were seized under section 188, 207 and epidemic disease act will be released only on the court's order.

Lakhs of cases have been registered and thousands of vehicles seized since the lockdown for violating the rules. All the traffic and law and order police stations were seen occupied with the seized vehicles. Around 1.60 lakh vehicles were seized so far, out of which one lakh vehicles were booked by the civil police and the remaining 60,000 by the traffic police.

The fine has to be paid through Google Pay or through mee-seva centres. This is applicable to the vehicles that were seized under Hyderabad police commissionerate limits. And the vehicles that were booked under Cyberabad police commissionerate limits are likely to be released after the lockdown.