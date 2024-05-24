Hyderabad: POLYCET today

Hyderabad : A total of 92,808 candidates have registered for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2024, which is set to commence on Friday.

The test will be held at 250 centres across the State from 11 am to 1:30 pm, with entry starting one hour before the exam begins. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 11 am.



According to Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training officials, students are urged to fill in details on both sides of the OMR sheet and sign it. Additionally, students must carry an HB black pencil, an eraser, and either a blue or black ball pen.



Those without a photo printed on the hall ticket should bring a passport-size photo and an Aadhaar card. Cell phones and other electronic gadgets are prohibited inside the centres.

“The POLYCET is conducted for admission to three-year engineering and non-engineering diploma courses in government and private polytechnic colleges in the State, as well as for diplomas in agriculture, veterinary, and horticulture,” said a senior officer.