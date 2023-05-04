Hyderabad: Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan cannot come closer says Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad : It seems Pragati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan cannot come closer the state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said during her address at a meeting organized by C20 Samajshala in Gachibowli on Wednesday.

She said it was easy to meet the President of India and get appointment of foreign dignitaries, but it was difficult to meet the Chief Minister. She reiterated that it was a sad commentary that the first citizen was not invited for the inauguration of the new Secretariat building.

She said the state government has been violating protocol for long. She quipped saying, “The Rulers (CM) speaks more and does little.”

The Governor said a family was running the state government and the development of a family was not the growth of the entire state. She asserted the rulers should work for the development of all sections in the state.

She further observed that some leaders (KCR family and government) always criticize the centre which was doing good for the entire country.