Hyderabad: Private medical colleges told to admit corona cases

Hyderabad: Despite all measures being taken by the government to check the spread of Coronavirus, situation is yet to come fully under control. The main problem is being most of those who had returned from Markaz are turning into positive cases. The latest one is a 23-day-old baby boy in Mahbubnagar who tested positive to the virus on Tuesday.

This is the youngest locally transmitted case. This boy is said to have contracted the infection from his grandfather who had attended the religious meet at Markaz in Delhi recently. His son had also tested positive.

In order to handle any kind of situation, the Telangana private medical colleges have been directed by the government to admit Covid-19 cases from April 10 onwards. The managements have also been instructed not to grant any kind of leave to junior doctors, faculty and other healthcare staff.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender in a letter to the private medical college managements asked them to provide details of all staff on Covid-19 duties by email within 24 hours to Vice-Chancellor, Kaloji Health University. It may be mentioned here that nearly 20 private medical colleges have agreed to allocate more than 50 percent of beds in their teaching hospitals for treating Covid-19 cases. Initially 10,000 beds are being readied and if situation demands the bed capacity could be increased to 15,000. He stated that the government will provide all disposables like PPE kits, N-95 masks and drugs to the private colleges.

Meanwhile, 40 new cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total count of infected in the state to 404. Nizamabad district reported 10 new positive cases taking the district count to 36 so far. It is the second most affected district in Telangana with high number of Covid-19 cases after Hyderabad.