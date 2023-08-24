  • Menu
Hyderabad Public School celebrates landing of Chandrayaan - 3

Students of The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan – 3 on moon.

Hyderabad: Students of The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan – 3 on moon. The students released tricolor balloons in the air, and the school orchestra performed patriotic songs to mark this historical day.

X