Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP Mahesh M Bhagwat inaugurates blood donation camp

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inaugurated blood donation camp organised in association with Indian Red Cross Society on the premises of old police station in Medipally on Monday.



He said about 120 donors donated blood and appreciated their contribution during the times of pandemic. He said the donated blood would save many lives and mostly of Thalassemia patients. "For world you may be a single person but for a person you can become their world by donating blood in crisis," Mahesh Bhagwat added.

The commissioner informed that camps will be conducted in all police stations under the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate. He thanked Dr Pitchi Reddy from Indian Red Cross for organizing camps.

K Venkat Reddy, Mayor Peerzadiguda Municipality, Rakshitha K Murhty, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajigiri Zone, K Shilpavalli, Additional DCP Admin Rachakonda, G Manohar, Additional DCP Traffic, Rachakonda, Y Narsimha Reddy, ACP Malkajigiri, Deputy Mayor Peerzadiguda Municipality, Commissioner Peerzadiguda Municipality, Municipal Corporators and donors took part.