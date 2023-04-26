Hyderabad: Railway contract paramedical staff stage dharna over demands

Hyderabad : The contract paramedical staff on Tuesday staged dharna in front of Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad demanding to reinstate all the retrenched contract medical staff immediately.

They pointed out that railway contract paramedical staff working in different railway hospitals in Twin Cities divisions are suffering from many problems. These staff who had worked during the Covid-19 pandemic and also against the regular vacancies since 2005 was terminated unceremoniously from services without considering the valuable services rendered by them.

"For the past several months, I was struggling to manage our livelihood after I was terminated. The railway department should reinstate all the retrenched contract medical staff immediately. Stop recruiting staff through Government e-Marketplace ( GeM portal) and start the process to regularize the services of staff on contract without any delay. Privatizing railway hospitals should be stopped, said Ramesh(name changed), contract medical staff.