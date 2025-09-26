Hyderabad Rain Alert: IMD Issues 48-Hour Warning

Hyderabad and many parts of Telangana will get heavy rain in the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a Telangana IMD weather warning, asking people to stay careful.

As per the Hyderabad 48-hour rain forecast, the city will have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain on 25 and 26 September. Rain will become heavier on 27 and 28 September. The IMD Hyderabad weather update also says temperatures will stay between 26°C and 28°C, with high humidity. Rains may continue into the weekend but will slowly reduce after 29 September.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked all officials to stay alert. District collectors must check flood-prone areas and, if needed, move people to relief camps.

Traffic police will stop vehicles on waterlogged roads, and causeways will be checked for safety. The electricity department will fix broken wires quickly so that accidents don’t happen.

Rescue teams from GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF are prepared to help if there is any emergency. Schools and colleges are also being watched, even during the Dasara holidays, to keep students safe.

People have been advised to stay inside during heavy rain and only go out if it’s really important. With the Telangana heavy rainfall alert active, citizens are asked to be cautious and follow safety instructions.